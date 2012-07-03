HANOI, July 3 The money supply in Vietnam's banking system at the end of June was an estimated 6.84 percent higher than at the end of 2011, the government said on Tuesday, without stating a figure.

A government statement, again not giving a value, said that in the first half of 2012, total deposits at banks increased 7.83 percent from the end of last year.

It said that credit growth has started to increase, without giving any numbers.

Many businesses in Vietnam have found it hard to get loans this year, and the central bank has cut interest rates five times in an effort to boost lending.

(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)