HANOI Dec 29 BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest lender by assets, raised nearly 1.58 trillion dong ($75 million) in an initial public offering, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said on Thursday.

The Hanoi-based bank sold all the 84.75 million shares it offered at an average price of 18,583 dong ($0.88) a share, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said in a statement after the two-day auction. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Kim Coghill)