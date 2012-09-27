HANOI, Sept 27 The total outstanding loans in Vietnam's banking system rose an estimated 2.35 percent as of Sept. 20 from the end of last year, the government said on Thursday.

Money supply growth is estimated at 10.37 percent as of Aug. 31 from the end of last year while deposits rose 11.23 percent, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)