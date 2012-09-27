UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HANOI, Sept 27 The total outstanding loans in Vietnam's banking system rose an estimated 2.35 percent as of Sept. 20 from the end of last year, the government said on Thursday.
Money supply growth is estimated at 10.37 percent as of Aug. 31 from the end of last year while deposits rose 11.23 percent, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts