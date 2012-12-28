HANOI Dec 28 The State Bank of Vietnam plans to raise outstanding loans in the banking system by 12 percent in 2013, versus a rise of 7 percent this year, a state-run newspaper said on Friday.

Interest rates will decrease quickly next year provided inflation slows to 4-5 percent, the Tuoi Tre newspaper quoted central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh as saying.

