BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
HANOI Jan 29 Vietnam's two leading partly private lenders Eximbank and Sacombank may merge in the next three to five years, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday.
The two banks, both based in Ho Chi Minh City, will seek approval for the plan from shareholders and government agencies, an online report of the Saigon Times newspaper(thesaigontimes.vn) quoted an Eximbank statement as saying.
Eximbank, or the Vietnam Export-Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank, is 15.13 percent owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.