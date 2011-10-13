(Recasts, adds comments)

HANOI Oct 13 Vietnam's stock market and banks have been hit by a 5 trillion dong ($240 million) fraud, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday.

Police have detained a former executive of VietinBank's Nha Be branch in Ho Chi Minh City on charges of fraud, the Tuoi Tre newspaper run by the Ho Chi Minh City Communist Youth League said.

The former executive and another staff of the bank, who is also in police detention, have falsified contracts between the bank branch and securities firms to misappropriate funds, Tuoi Tre quoted police sources as saying.

The two have also used fake deposit contracts as collateral to get loans from banks and raised deposits from traders and investors on the over-the-counter stock market, it said.

The credit scam has raised concerns over lenders' asset appraisal and management, said Nguyen Tuan, director of APEC Securities Co.

"Investor's confidence in the stock market has been severely hurt and led to sell-offs," he said.

The benchmark VN Index has fallen around 14 percent this year.

SALE OF AILING BANKS

The report of fraud emerged at a time when Vietnam's central bank is drafting a restructuring plan, paving the way for mergers and acquisitions among banks, in a move to step up the restructuring of the sector hit by rising bad debt.

The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting the plan that included considering mergers and acquisitions to deal with small, struggling banks, an online report by the newspaper Sai Gon Tiep Thi newspaper said on Thursday.

After years of high credit growth, bad debt in Vietnam's banking system reached 3.04 percent of all loans at the end of July from 2.16 percent at the end of 2010, according to government statistics.

The central bank has said bad debt could rise to 5 percent of total loans by the end of 2011, but many economists and bankers say the true level of non-performing loans in the system is likely to be higher than the official figures.

The newspaper report did not give any bank names for possible mergers and acquisitions or any timeline for the central bank's plan.

At several banks, non-performing loans exceed the value of their equity, Sai Gon Tiep Thi quoted Le Xuan Nghia, deputy chairman of the National Financial Supervisory Council, as saying.

Officials at the central bank were not reachable for comments.

Vietnam has more than 40 partly private banks, led by VietinBank and Vietcombank , as well as four fully state-owned banks, two of which are policy lenders.

State-owned Agribank, the country's largest bank by assets, had bad debt that accounted for 6.67 percent of its outstanding loans at the end of August, said the ruling Communist Party's bureau that watches state-run businesses. ($1=20,880 dong) (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Vinu Pilakkott)