Sept 21 The following table updates the assets and registered capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports.

NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong -- State-run bank: 4 MM/YR Assets Reg cap Agribank 06-11 *554,219.0 *21,103 BIDV 12-10 366,267.8 *23,962 #Vietnam Development Bank 07-08 170,000.0 5,000 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 08-11 *104,435.0 9,488 NOTE: # policy lending entities -- Partly private bank: 40 MM/YR Assets Reg cap VietinBank 06-11 393,776.6 16,858 Vietcombank 06-11 344,587.5 *19,698 Asia Commercial Bank 06-11 230,944.9 9,377 Technological & Commercial Bank 06-11 *177,000.0 6,932 Saigon Thuong Tin Bank 08-11 *149,123.0 9,179 Eximbank 06-11 *142,853.1 10,560 Maritime Bank (MSB) 06-11 129,000.0 *7,000 Military Bank (MB) 03-11 118,000.0 7,300 Vietnam International Bank (VIB) 08-11 *100,000.0 4,000 Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) 07-11 75,348.8 4,185 Dong A Bank (DAB) 06-11 62,759.0 4,500 Saigon Hanoi Bank (Sahabank) 06-11 61,117.8 4,816 Phuong Nam Bank (Southern Bank) 12-10 60,235.1 *3,212 Dai Duong Bank (Ocean Bank) 06-11 55,970.0 4,000 Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) 12-10 59,807.0 4,000 Dong Nam A Bank (SeABank) 12-10 55,241.6 5,335 Mekong Housing Bank (MHB) 12-10 51,400.0 4,515 Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB) 07-11 51,000.0 6,010 Vietnam Tin Nghia Bank 03-11 *49,930.0 3,399 Hanoi Building Bank (Habubank) 06-11 49,291.3 *4,050 An Binh Bank (ABBank) 06-11 38,955.0 3,831 #HCMC Development Bank (HDBank) 04-11 35,000.0 3,000 Global Petro Bank (GP Bank) 12-10 27,731.0 3,018 Dai Tin Bank (TrustBank) 06-11 25,593.0 3,000 Bac A Bank (North Asia Bank) 12-10 24,975.7 3,000 Viet A Bank (VAB) 12-10 24,082.9 3,098 Nam Viet Bank (Navibank) 06-11 23,318.1 3,010 Petrolimex Group Bank (PG Bank) 03-11 22,022.0 2,000 Phuong Dong Bank (Oricombank) 06-11 21,786.9 3,000 Tien Phong Bank 06-11 *20,050.3 3,000 Phuong Tay Bank (Western Bank) 06-11 18,175.0 3,000 Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank (Vietbank) 12-10 16,900.2 3,000 Saigon Cong Thuong Bank (Saigonbank) 12-10 16,812.0 2,460 Dai A Bank (Great Asia Bank) 06-11 15,843.0 3,100 Bao Viet Bank 06-11 15,000.0 1,500 Kien Long Bank 08-11 *14,810.0 3,000 Nam A Bank (South Asia Bank) 12-10 14,508.7 3,000 Me Kong Development Bank (MD Bank) 04-11 9,500.0 3,000 Gia Dinh Bank 12-10 8,225.4 *3,000 De Nhat Bank (Ficombank) 12-10 7,648.9 3,000 #: renamed from Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Bank -- Fully foreign-owned banks: 5 Reg cap HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-10 47,826.1 3,000 ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-10 27,183.0 3,200 Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-10 16,641.4 3,000 Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd 12-09 5,753.7 1,670 Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd 3,000 REGISTERED CAPITAL TARGET - 2011 (billions of dong) Agribank 31,000 Vietcombank 24,623 VietinBank 23,800 BIDV 17,000-18,000 Eximbank 12,355 ACB 11,252 Sacombank 10,740 Military Bank 10,000 Techcombank 8,788 Maritime Bank 8,000 Lien Viet 6,460 Dong A Bank 6,000 HDBank 5,450 VPBank 5,050 Ocean Bank/SCB/Trust Bank 5,000 Sahabank 4,995 Tin Nghia Bank 4,589 ABBank 4,200 Southern Bank 4,000 Nam A 3,700 Saigon Bank 3,500 Oricombank 3,402 Bao Viet Bank 3,150 Ficombank/Oricombank/Shinhan Vietnam 3,000 NOTE: Vietnam has extended to Dec. 31, 2011 the deadline for banks to raise the registered capital to 3 trillion dong. INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in 11 Vietnamese banks HSBC Holdings Plc owns 20 pct of Techcombank Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - 20 pct of ABBank Societe Generale - 20 pct of SeABank BNP Paribas - 20 pct of Oricombank *United Overseas Bank - 19.99 pct of Phuong Nam Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 15 pct of VIB Standard Chartered Plc - 15 pct of ACB SMFG - 15.13 pct of Eximbank Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp - 14.88 pct of VPBank ANZ - 10 pct of Sacombank Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) - 10 pct of Habubank

Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent with a 15-percent limit for a strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent.

A foreign strategic investor could own 20 percent subject to government approval.

The banking system also has nearly 50 foreign banks, six joint venture banks, eight non-bank foreign invested credit institutions, 23 financial leasing firms and joint ventures, 998 credit funds and nearly 60 foreign bank representative offices.

Banks have issued 34 million cards as of June 2011 in the country of 87 million people. Vietnam had about 2,200 bank branches last December, 60 percent of them run by five banks fully or mostly owned by the state. ($1=20,830 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)