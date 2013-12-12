Dec 12 The following table updates the assets and registered capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports. NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP Agribank 10-13 *671,846.0 29,605 #Vietnam Development Bank 12-11 274,708.1 10,291 State Bank of Vietnam 10,000 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 12-12 119,026.0 10,000 Co-operative Bank of Vietnam 12-12 14,871.2 3,000 NOTES: # policy lenders PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 37 MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP VietinBank 09-13 528,608.9 32,661 BIDV 09-13 535,794.2 28,112 Vietcombank 09-13 439,657.2 23,174 Military Bank 09-13 170,142.7 10,625 Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) 09-13 170,118.0 12,295 Technological & Commercial Bank 09-13 *165,878.8 *8,878 Asia Commercial Bank 09-13 160,477.5 9,377 Saigon Thuong Tin Bank 09-13 157,811.3 12,425 Eximbank 09-13 154,476.8 12,355 Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) 09-13 119,577.3 5,770 Sahabank 09-13 116,764.3 8,866 Maritime Bank (MSB) 06-13 108,655.7 8,000 Vietnam Public Bank (PVcomBank) 09-13 100,000.0 9,000 ~HCMC Development Bank (HDBank) 11-13 *85,000.0 *8,100 Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB) 06-13 78,206.0 6,460 Dong Nam A Bank (SeABank) 12-12 75,066.7 *5,466 Phuong Nam Bank (Southern Bank) 09-13 74,758.2 4,000 Dong A Bank (DAB) 12-12 69,278.2 5,000 Vietnam International Bank (VIB) 06-13 68,527.2 4,250 Dai Duong Bank (Ocean Bank) 12-12 *64,462.1 4,000 An Binh Bank (ABBank) 06-13 50,000.0 4,798 Mekong Housing Bank (MHB) 12-12 37,979.9 3,369 Bac A Bank (North Asia Bank) 12-12 33,758.7 3,000 Global Petro Bank (GP Bank) 09-11 32,000.0 3,018 Phuong Dong Bank (Oricombank) 03-13 27,906.0 3,234 Vietnam Construction Bank 12-11 27,171.3 3,000 Nam Viet Bank (Navibank) 09-13 24,629.9 3,010 Viet A Bank (VAB) 12-12 24,608.6 3,098 Viet Capital Bank 06-13 20,525.0 3,000 Nam A Bank (South Asia Bank) 09-13 20,613.4 3,002 Petrolimex Group Bank (PG Bank) 12-12 19,250.9 3,000 Kien Long Bank 12-12 18,581.0 3,000 Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank (Vietbank) 12-11 18,254.9 3,000 Tien Phong Bank 12-12 15,120.0 5,550 Saigon Cong Thuong Bank (Saigonbank) 09-13 14,701.8 3,080 Bao Viet Bank 12-12 13,283.2 3,000 Me Kong Development Bank (MD Bank) 06-13 7,097.8 3,750 ~ Established after HD Bank acquired Dai A Bank in November 2013 FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 5 HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 06-13 63,123.9 3,000 ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-12 37,424.8 3,200 Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-12 24,071.7 3,000 Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd 12-12 22,920.0 4,547 Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd 12-12 4,975.8 3,000 REGISTERED CAPITAL TARGET (billions of dong) VietinBank 37,234 Agribank 31,000 BIDV 28,112 Vietcombank 24,623 Sacombank 15,835 Military Bank 15,000 Eximbank 13,591 Saigon Commercial Bank 13,584 ACB 12,377 Maritime Bank 8,000 Vietnam Construction Bank 7,500 SeABank 7,466 Lien Viet Post Bank 6,647 Dong A Bank 6,000 VIB 5,500 Ocean Bank 5,350 Southern Bank 4,500 Nam A/Oricombank 4,000 MHB 3,800 Bac A 3,700 Kien Long 3,600 Saigonbank/Viet A 3,500 INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks BNP Paribas - 20 pct of Oricombank Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 20 pct of VIB HSBC Holdings Plc - 20 pct of Techcombank Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - 20 pct of ABBank Societe Generale - 20 pct of SeABank United Overseas Bank - 20 pct of Phuong Nam Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ - 19.73 pct of VietinBank SMFG - 15.13 pct of Eximbank Mizuho Corporate Bank - 15 pct of Vietcombank Standard Chartered Plc - 15 pct of ACB Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent with a 15-percent limit for a strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent. A foreign strategic investor could own 20 percent subject to government approval. The banking system also has 54 foreign bank branches, five joint venture banks, 17 financial firms, 12 financial leasing companies and nearly 1,100 credit funds, the central bank said. There are also some 60 foreign bank representative offices. Vietnam has issued 62 million bank cards as of October 2013, up around 14 percent from the end of 2012, among the population of 88.7 million. State-owned Agribank accounts for 20 percent of the cards issued in the period. ($1=21,085 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)