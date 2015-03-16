March 16 The following table updates the assets and registered
capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports.
NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong
FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP
Agribank 12-14 762,869.0 28,722
#Vietnam Development Bank 12-12 291,700.9 12,311
#Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 12-14 136,750.0 10,000
~Vietnam Construction Bank (VNCB) 12-11 27,171.3 3,000
Co-operative Bank of Vietnam 12-14 *20,737.0 3,000
State Bank of Vietnam 10,000
NOTES: # policy lenders
~ The central bank has acquired all VNCB stakes as of March 5, 2015.
PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 36 MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP
VietinBank 12-14 *661,131.6 37,234
BIDV 12-14 *650,363.7 28,112
Vietcombank 12-14 *574,260.4 26,650
Sai Gon Commercial Bank (SCB) 06-14 202,464.0 12,295
Military Bank 12-14 *200,489.2 11,594
Saigon Thuong Tin Bank 12-14 189,802.6 12,425
Asia Commercial Bank 12-14 *179,609.8 9,377
Technological & Commercial Bank 12-14 *175,915.0 8,878
Sahabank 12-14 *169,363.2 8,866
Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) 12-14 *163,241.0 6,347
Eximbank 12-14 161,103.5 12,355
Maritime Bank (MSB) 06-14 109,200.2 8,000
Vietnam Public Bank (PVcomBank) 12-14 *107,955.7 9,000
Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB) 09-14 89,191.1 6,460
Dong A Bank (DAB) 09-14 83,652.7 5,000
Dong Nam A Bank (SeABank) 12-13 79,864.4 5,466
Phuong Nam Bank (Southern Bank) 12-13 77,558.0 4,000
HCMC Development Bank (HDBank) 03-14 76,279.6 8,100
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) 09-14 76,242.0 4,250
Dai Duong Bank (Ocean Bank) 06-14 68,783.3 4,000
An Binh Bank (ABBank) 06-14 59,708.2 4,798
Bac A Bank (North Asia Bank) 08-14 53,980.0 3,700
Tien Phong Bank 12-14 51,500.0 5,550
Mekong Housing Bank (MHB) 12-14 45,093.0 3,369
Phuong Dong Bank (OCB) 12-14 39,146.0 3,547
National Citizen Bank (NCB) 12-14 *36,835.6 3,010
Nam A Bank (South Asia Bank) 06-14 33,733.0 3,000
Global Petro Bank (GP Bank) 09-11 32,000.0 3,018
Viet A Bank (VAB) 06-14 26,564.0 3,098
Viet Capital Bank 06-14 23,998.6 3,000
Kien Long Bank 12-14 23,399.0 3,000
Petrolimex Group Bank (PG Bank) 09-14 22,234.5 3,000
Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank (Vietbank) 12-12 16,844.7 3,000
Bao Viet Bank 12-13 16,800.0 3,150
Saigon Cong Thuong Bank (Saigonbank) 09-14 15,560.0 3,080
Mekong Development Bank (MD Bank) 09-14 6,795.0 3,750
FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 5
HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-13 66,660.8 3,000
ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-13 37,192.7 3,200
Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd 12-13 29,677.3 4,547
Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-12 24,071.7 3,000
Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd 12-13 5,976.6 3,000
REGISTERED CAPITAL TARGET (billions of dong)
Agribank 31,000
Vietcombank 26,650
Military Bank 15,500
Sacombank 14,382
Sai Gon Commercial Bank 14,295
Eximbank 13,591
ACB 12,377
Sahabank 11,082
HSBC Bank Vietnam 7,528
SeABank 7,466
VP Bank 7,323
Lien Viet Post Bank 6,647
Dong A Bank 6,000
VIB 5,500
Ocean Bank 5,350
Bao Viet Bank 5,200
NCB 4,510
Southern Bank 4,500
*Bac A 4,400
Nam A/Oricombank/Saigonbank 4,000
MHB 3,800
Kien Long 3,600
Viet A 3,500
INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks
BNP Paribas - 20 pct of Oricombank
Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 20 pct of VIB
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - 20 pct of ABBank
Societe Generale - 20 pct of SeABank
United Overseas Bank - 20 pct of Phuong Nam
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ - 19.73 pct of VietinBank
HSBC Holdings Plc - 19.41 pct of Techcombank
Standard Chartered Plc - 15.42 pct of ACB
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp - 15.07 pct of Eximbank
Mizuho Corporate Bank - 15.0 pct of Vietcombank
Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a
15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent
and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent.
The government allows a foreign strategic investor to own 20 percent in a
Vietnamese bank.
The banking system also has 51 foreign bank branches, four joint venture
banks, 17 financial firms, 12 financial leasing companies and nearly 1,100
credit funds. There are also nearly 50 foreign bank representative offices.
Vietnam, with a population of 90.73 million, had 76 million bank cards at
the end of September 2014, up around 15 percent from December 2013, the central
bank said.
The government has allowed three mergers and acquisitions among domestic
banks since early 2012 as part of the country's banking sector reform.
In the first restructuring move in 2015, the central bank has acquired all
shares in the Vietnam Construction Bank. More mergers are expected this year.
($1=21,440 dong)
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)