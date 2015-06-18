June 18 The following table updates the assets and registered capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports. NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP Agribank 12-14 762,869.0 28,722 #Vietnam Development Bank 12-12 291,700.9 12,311 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 06-15 *140,869.0 10,000 Dai Duong Bank 06-14 68,783.3 4,000 ~ Construction Bank 12-11 27,171.3 3,000 Co-operative Bank of Vietnam 12-14 20,737.0 3,000 State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) 10,000 NOTES: # policy lenders ~ Renamed from Vietnam Construction Bank PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 34 MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP BIDV 03-15 662,205.7 31,481 VietinBank 03-15 *645,834.9 37,234 Vietcombank 03-15 539,757.0 26,650 Sai Gon Commercial Bank (SCB) 12-14 242,222.0 14,295 Saigon Thuong Tin Bank 03-15 198,741.8 12,425 Military Bank 03-15 *197,160.5 11,594 Asia Commercial Bank 03-15 187,311.2 9,377 Technological & Commercial Bank 03-15 *179,100.0 8,878 Sahabank 03-15 *165,929.9 8,866 Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) 03-15 164,641.3 6,347 Eximbank 03-15 144,839.2 12,355 Maritime Bank (MSB) 12-14 104,368.7 8,000 Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB) 12-14 100,801.7 6,460 Vietnam Public Bank (PVcomBank) 03-15 *99,452.7 9,000 HCMC Development Bank (HDBank) 05-15 *87,168.0 8,100 Dong A Bank (DAB) 09-14 83,652.7 5,000 Phuong Nam Bank (Southern Bank) 09-14 80,805.9 4,000 Dong Nam A Bank (SeABank) 12-13 79,864.4 5,466 Vietnam International Bank (VIB) 03-15 78,028.0 4,250 An Binh Bank (ABBank) 05-15 *63,344.0 4,798 Bac A Bank (North Asia Bank) 12-14 57,181.9 3,700 Tien Phong Bank 03-15 44,916.1 5,550 Phuong Dong Bank (OCB) 03-15 *37,962.0 3,547 National Citizen Bank (NCB) 03-15 *36,579.3 3,010 Viet A Bank (VAB) 12-14 35,590.0 3,098 Nam A Bank (South Asia Bank) 03-15 33,583.4 3,000 Global Petro Bank (GP Bank) 09-11 32,000.0 3,018 Viet Capital Bank 12-14 *25,783.0 3,000 Petrolimex Group Bank (PG Bank) 12-14 25,779.4 3,000 Kien Long Bank 03-15 21,294.3 3,000 Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank (Vietbank) 12-12 16,844.7 3,000 Bao Viet Bank 12-13 16,800.0 3,150 Saigon Cong Thuong Bank (Saigonbank) 09-14 15,560.0 3,080 Mekong Development Bank (MD Bank) 12-14 7,383.9 3,750 FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 5 HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-14 84,293.4 3,000 ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-14 42,017.2 3,000 Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd 12-14 39,445.5 4,547 Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-12 24,071.7 3,000 Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd 12-13 5,976.6 3,000 DATE 2015 M&A, APPROVED BY SBV Feb. 2 SBV acquires Vietnam Construction Bank March 23 Maritime Bank - Mekong Development Bank March 24 Public Bank Bhd to buy BIDV stake in VID Public Bank April 23 BIDV - Mekong Housing Bank April 25 SBV acquires Dai Duong Bank M&A EXPECTED IN 2015 April 14 VietinBank - PG Bank April 20 Sacombank - Phuong Nam Bank REGISTERED CAPITAL TARGET (billions of dong) Agribank 31,000 Military Bank 16,000 Sacombank 14,852 Sai Gon Commercial Bank 14,295 Eximbank 13,591 ACB 12,377 Sahabank 10,486 Lien Viet Post Bank 9,000 *VP Bank 8,444 HSBC Bank Vietnam 7,528 SeABank 7,466 Dong A Bank 6,000 VIB 5,500 An Binh Bank 5,320 Bao Viet Bank 5,200 NCB 4,510 Bac A 4,400 Viet A 4,200 Nam A/Oricombank/Saigonbank 4,000 Kien Long 3,600 INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks BNP Paribas - 20 pct of Oricombank Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 20 pct of VIB Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - 20 pct of ABBank Societe Generale - 20 pct of SeABank United Overseas Bank - 20 pct of Phuong Nam Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ - 19.73 pct of VietinBank HSBC Holdings Plc - 19.41 pct of Techcombank Standard Chartered Plc - 15.42 pct of ACB Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp - 15.07 pct of Eximbank Mizuho Corporate Bank - 15.0 pct of Vietcombank Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a 15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent. The government allows a foreign strategic investor to own 20 percent in a Vietnamese bank. The government said it will soon issue a decree to allow foreigners own more than 30 percent of a Vietnamese bank. The banking system also has 51 foreign bank branches, four joint venture banks, 17 financial firms, 12 financial leasing companies and nearly 1,100 credit funds. There are also nearly 50 foreign bank representative offices. Vietnam, with a population of 90.73 million, had 76 million bank cards at the end of September 2014, up around 15 percent from December 2013, the central bank (SBV) said. The SBV has allowed four mergers and two acquisitions among domestic banks between early 2012 and March 2015 as part of the country's banking sector reform. Between six and eight such deals are expected this year. ($1=21,785 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)