capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports.
NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong
FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP
Agribank 12-14 762,869.0 28,722
#Vietnam Development Bank 12-12 291,700.9 12,311
#Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 06-15 *140,869.0 10,000
Dai Duong Bank 06-14 68,783.3 4,000
~ Construction Bank 12-11 27,171.3 3,000
Co-operative Bank of Vietnam 12-14 20,737.0 3,000
State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) 10,000
NOTES: # policy lenders
~ Renamed from Vietnam Construction Bank
PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 34 MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP
BIDV 03-15 662,205.7 31,481
VietinBank 03-15 *645,834.9 37,234
Vietcombank 03-15 539,757.0 26,650
Sai Gon Commercial Bank (SCB) 12-14 242,222.0 14,295
Saigon Thuong Tin Bank 03-15 198,741.8 12,425
Military Bank 03-15 *197,160.5 11,594
Asia Commercial Bank 03-15 187,311.2 9,377
Technological & Commercial Bank 03-15 *179,100.0 8,878
Sahabank 03-15 *165,929.9 8,866
Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) 03-15 164,641.3 6,347
Eximbank 03-15 144,839.2 12,355
Maritime Bank (MSB) 12-14 104,368.7 8,000
Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB) 12-14 100,801.7 6,460
Vietnam Public Bank (PVcomBank) 03-15 *99,452.7 9,000
HCMC Development Bank (HDBank) 05-15 *87,168.0 8,100
Dong A Bank (DAB) 09-14 83,652.7 5,000
Phuong Nam Bank (Southern Bank) 09-14 80,805.9 4,000
Dong Nam A Bank (SeABank) 12-13 79,864.4 5,466
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) 03-15 78,028.0 4,250
An Binh Bank (ABBank) 05-15 *63,344.0 4,798
Bac A Bank (North Asia Bank) 12-14 57,181.9 3,700
Tien Phong Bank 03-15 44,916.1 5,550
Phuong Dong Bank (OCB) 03-15 *37,962.0 3,547
National Citizen Bank (NCB) 03-15 *36,579.3 3,010
Viet A Bank (VAB) 12-14 35,590.0 3,098
Nam A Bank (South Asia Bank) 03-15 33,583.4 3,000
Global Petro Bank (GP Bank) 09-11 32,000.0 3,018
Viet Capital Bank 12-14 *25,783.0 3,000
Petrolimex Group Bank (PG Bank) 12-14 25,779.4 3,000
Kien Long Bank 03-15 21,294.3 3,000
Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank (Vietbank) 12-12 16,844.7 3,000
Bao Viet Bank 12-13 16,800.0 3,150
Saigon Cong Thuong Bank (Saigonbank) 09-14 15,560.0 3,080
Mekong Development Bank (MD Bank) 12-14 7,383.9 3,750
FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 5
HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-14 84,293.4 3,000
ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-14 42,017.2 3,000
Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd 12-14 39,445.5 4,547
Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-12 24,071.7 3,000
Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd 12-13 5,976.6 3,000
DATE 2015 M&A, APPROVED BY SBV
Feb. 2 SBV acquires Vietnam Construction Bank
March 23 Maritime Bank - Mekong Development Bank
March 24 Public Bank Bhd to buy BIDV stake in VID Public Bank
April 23 BIDV - Mekong Housing Bank
April 25 SBV acquires Dai Duong Bank
M&A EXPECTED IN 2015
April 14 VietinBank - PG Bank
April 20 Sacombank - Phuong Nam Bank
REGISTERED CAPITAL TARGET (billions of dong)
Agribank 31,000
Military Bank 16,000
Sacombank 14,852
Sai Gon Commercial Bank 14,295
Eximbank 13,591
ACB 12,377
Sahabank 10,486
Lien Viet Post Bank 9,000
*VP Bank 8,444
HSBC Bank Vietnam 7,528
SeABank 7,466
Dong A Bank 6,000
VIB 5,500
An Binh Bank 5,320
Bao Viet Bank 5,200
NCB 4,510
Bac A 4,400
Viet A 4,200
Nam A/Oricombank/Saigonbank 4,000
Kien Long 3,600
INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks
BNP Paribas - 20 pct of Oricombank
Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 20 pct of VIB
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - 20 pct of ABBank
Societe Generale - 20 pct of SeABank
United Overseas Bank - 20 pct of Phuong Nam
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ - 19.73 pct of VietinBank
HSBC Holdings Plc - 19.41 pct of Techcombank
Standard Chartered Plc - 15.42 pct of ACB
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp - 15.07 pct of Eximbank
Mizuho Corporate Bank - 15.0 pct of Vietcombank
Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a
15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent
and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent.
The government allows a foreign strategic investor to own 20 percent in a
Vietnamese bank.
The government said it will soon issue a decree to allow foreigners own more
than 30 percent of a Vietnamese bank.
The banking system also has 51 foreign bank branches, four joint venture
banks, 17 financial firms, 12 financial leasing companies and nearly 1,100
credit funds. There are also nearly 50 foreign bank representative offices.
Vietnam, with a population of 90.73 million, had 76 million bank cards at
the end of September 2014, up around 15 percent from December 2013, the central
bank (SBV) said.
The SBV has allowed four mergers and two acquisitions among domestic banks
between early 2012 and March 2015 as part of the country's banking sector
reform. Between six and eight such deals are expected this year.
($1=21,785 dong)
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)