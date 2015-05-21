HANOI May 21 Vietnam's credit grew 3.69 percent from the end of 2014 to May 8, the highest growth in that period for several years, its central bank said on Thursday, citing stable macroeconomic growth and lenders' improved financial capacity.

Stable inflation and credit incentive programmes by the government have allowed banks to allocate loans more efficiently at lower cost, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement on its website. (sbv.gov.vn)

Vietnam has projected lending to rise 13-15 percent this year and said it could allow annual expansion of up to 17 percent to push economic growth to 6.2 percent, from 5.98 percent recorded in 2014. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)