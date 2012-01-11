HANOI Jan 11 Some five to eight banks will be merged in Vietnam in the first quarter of the new year as the State Bank of Vietnam pursues further restructuring of the banking sector, central bank Governor Nguyen Van Binh said on Wednesday.

"I think in the first quarter of 2012 there will be about five to eight banks that will be merged," Binh told an economic conference through a translator.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch)