HANOI, April 21 The Vietnamese government is
preparing to amend rules to allow foreign investors to own more
than 30 percent of a Vietnamese bank, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung was quoted as saying in a statement late on Monday.
The government "will soon issue a decree allowing foreign
investors to buy Vietnamese bank shares at a ratio above the
current 30-percent ceiling", Dung was quoted in the statement as
telling visiting Nobuyuki Hirano, president of Japan's Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Vietnam currently caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank
at 30 percent, with a 15-percent limit for a non-strategic
investor while a foreign strategic investor can own 20 percent.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)