HANOI, April 24 Vietnam's top insurer Baoviet
Holdings group said on Thursday it expects net profit
for this year at 1.18 trillion dong ($56 million), or 4 percent
lower than 2013.
Hanoi-based Baoviet has also projected a 7.2 percent rise in
revenues in 2014 to 18.33 trillion dong, it said in a statement
issued after shareholders approved the Hanoi-based group's
business targets earlier on Thursday.
The statement gave no reasons for the lower profit outlook.
Shares of the group closed down 1.58 percent at 37,300 dong
($1.77) each on Thursday, a day after state media reported that
the former chief executive of the firm and two former senior
officials faced police investigations for wrongdoings in
management.
($1=21,085 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)