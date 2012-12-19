BRIEF-Jutlander Bank FY net income down at DKK 193.2 million
* FY net interest income 436.9 million Danish crowns ($62.44 million) versus 506.6 million crowns year ago
HANOI Dec 19 BIDV, Vietnam's largest partly private lender, has delayed its domestic share listing, citing difficulties in financial markets and a stock market slump, a state-run newspaper said on Wednesday.
Hanoi-based Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) also said demand for bank shares remained weak and a listing now would affect shareholders' interest, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
Bank officials were not immediately available for comment. The newspaper report gave no new date for a BIDV debut.
The bank's listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange had initially been scheduled for June 2012 after its initial public offering in December 2011. In Vietnam, an IPO and listing are two separate processes.
The VN Index closed down 0.06 percent at 393.39 points on Tuesday. It is up 11.9 percent so far this year but has fallen 20 percent from the year's high of 492.44 points reached on May 8, Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - partners with Uber to enable Jio Money for Uber riders to pay for the ride
LONDON, Feb 20 British fashion retailer Reiss named former Next executive Christos Angelides as its new chief executive on Monday in a move aimed at allowing founder and chairman David Reiss to scale back his responsibilities.