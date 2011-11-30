HANOI Nov 30 BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it would sell 3 percent of shares in its initial public offering later this year and then sell another 15 percent stake to a foreign strategic investor.

The stake to be sold to the foreign investor would be raised to 20 percent of the Hanoi-based lender's registered capital in future, Chairman Tran Bac Ha of the bank, formally known as the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, said in a statement. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)