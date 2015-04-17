BRIEF-Saudi British Bank to establish sukuk program of upto $2 bln
* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
HANOI, April 17 Vietnam's lender BIDV, the country's second-biggest partly private bank by assets, expects pre-tax profit to climb 19 percent to 7.5 trillion dong ($350 million) this year, a shareholder said.
BIDV also aims to expand lending 16 percent this year and plans to complete an acquisition of unlisted, domestic lender Mekong Housing Bank on May 22, the shareholder said, declining to be identified.
The shareholder was speaking from the bank's annual general meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday.
($1=21,570 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
* They should recognise each other's oversight regimes - lobby