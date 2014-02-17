HANOI Feb 17 BIDV, Vietnam's biggest listed bank by assets, posted a net profit of 4.05 trillion dong ($192 million) last year, a rise of 24 percent from 2012, partly from surging revenue in trading stocks, it said in a statement on Monday.

The Hanoi-based Bank of Investment and Development of Vietnam made a profit of 465.64 billion dong from trading shares in 2013, surging from 176.66 billion dong in the previous year, it said. ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)