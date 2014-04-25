BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
HANOI, April 25 The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the country's third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its gross profit this year is expected to rise 13.4 percent from 2013 to 6 trillion dong ($284 million).
The Hanoi-based lender, which made its stock debut in January on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, plans to expand lending this year by 13 percent, after an annual loan growth of 16.7 percent in 2013, it said in a statement. ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.