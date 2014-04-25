HANOI, April 25 The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the country's third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its gross profit this year is expected to rise 13.4 percent from 2013 to 6 trillion dong ($284 million).

The Hanoi-based lender, which made its stock debut in January on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, plans to expand lending this year by 13 percent, after an annual loan growth of 16.7 percent in 2013, it said in a statement. ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)