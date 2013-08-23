HANOI Aug 23 National carrier Vietnam Airlines said on Friday it planned to auction bonds it owns in a domestic bank next month to raise nearly 110 billion dong ($5.2 million), part of a move to withdraw from non-core businesses by 2015.

The Hanoi-based airline will seek to sell 827,847 convertible bonds issued by Techcombank at an auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on Sept. 26, at a starting price of 132,700 dong ($6.30) each, it said in a statement published on Friday.

The Vietnam government has asked state-owned companies, many of which have been facing losses even though they have access to ample and cheap credit, to divest non-core businesses by 2015 and speed up partial privatisation.

The airline will divest from four companies within 2013, including the Technological and Commercial Bank (Techcombank), Bao Minh Insurance Corp and France Telecom at a government request, state-run Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported on Monday.

Vietnam Airlines owned 24.03 million shares, or 2.7 percent, in Techcombank, Vietnam's fourth-largest partly private bank by assets, the lender said in its 2012 annual report.

Vietnam Airlines would make an initial public offering by the end of the second quarter of 2014, and is expected to raise $200 million via the issue of 383 million shares, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Aug. 8.

The airline has not said when it planned to list shares. In Vietnam selling shares to the public and listing the stocks are two separate processes. ($1=21,120 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)