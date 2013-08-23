HANOI Aug 23 National carrier Vietnam Airlines
said on Friday it planned to auction bonds it owns in a domestic
bank next month to raise nearly 110 billion dong ($5.2 million),
part of a move to withdraw from non-core businesses by 2015.
The Hanoi-based airline will seek to sell 827,847
convertible bonds issued by Techcombank at an auction at the
Hanoi Stock Exchange on Sept. 26, at a starting price of 132,700
dong ($6.30) each, it said in a statement published on Friday.
The Vietnam government has asked state-owned companies, many
of which have been facing losses even though they have access to
ample and cheap credit, to divest non-core businesses by 2015
and speed up partial privatisation.
The airline will divest from four companies within 2013,
including the Technological and Commercial Bank (Techcombank),
Bao Minh Insurance Corp and France Telecom at
a government request, state-run Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper
reported on Monday.
Vietnam Airlines owned 24.03 million shares, or 2.7 percent,
in Techcombank, Vietnam's fourth-largest partly private bank by
assets, the lender said in its 2012 annual report.
Vietnam Airlines would make an initial public offering by
the end of the second quarter of 2014, and is expected to raise
$200 million via the issue of 383 million shares, the state-run
Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Aug. 8.
The airline has not said when it planned to list shares. In
Vietnam selling shares to the public and listing the stocks are
two separate processes.
($1=21,120 dong)
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)