HANOI, April 21 Vietnamese bond prices hit their
lowest in several months as banks, major buyers of debt assets,
reported lower liquidity and as the state seeks to keep down its
borrowing.
The one-year yield climbed 0.1138 percentage
point to its highest since June 2014 at 5.0938 percent, while
the two-year yield hit a level unseen in nine months at 5.3063
percent, according to Reuters fixing data.
Both the three-year and five-year bond yields hit
multi-month highs, while yields on the key longer-term bonds
eased from highs hit in previous sessions that had not been not
seen since early this year, Reuters data showed.
Analysts said demand for bonds fell as banks, which
according to government data held more than 80 percent of
government bonds as of late last year, have less short-term cash
on hand because of rising credit growth.
Vietnamese lenders expect to post an annual credit growth of
nearly 17 percent in 2015, faster than last year's 14.16
percent, as demand for loans showed signs of quickening from
March, the central bank said on Monday on its sector survey.
Keeping down prices in the primary bond market has also been
part of the government's plan to achieve low funding costs for
the state budget, top brokerage Saigon Securities Incorp said in
a client note on Monday.
Fixings of Vietnamese bond yields are calculated daily by
Reuters, using bid and ask yield rates contributed by both
foreign and domestic banks prior to 0400 GMT.
