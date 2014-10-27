UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Socialist Republic of Vietnam has hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential bond deal, according to a source.
Officials from the country will begin the roadshow from October 29. A 144A/Reg S transaction may follow.
Vietnam is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources