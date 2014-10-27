LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Socialist Republic of Vietnam has hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential bond deal, according to a source.

Officials from the country will begin the roadshow from October 29. A 144A/Reg S transaction may follow.

Vietnam is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)