UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - The Government of Vietnam has opened books on a new benchmark-sized 10-year US dollar bond, according to a lead manager.
The sovereign has begun marketing the deal at a yield of 5.125% area. The deal is expected to price later today.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S. Vietnam is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources