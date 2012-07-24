BRIEF-Zenith bank reports FY pre-tax profit 156.75 billion naira
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 pre-tax profit 156.75 billion naira versus 125.62 billion naira
July 24 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's top insurer, in the first half of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item *H1 2012 H1 2011
Revenues 643,922 676,704
Gross profit 684,511 410,724
Net profit 589,056 395,324
NOTE: * Results are unaudited.
Shares of the Hanoi-based insurer fell the maximum permitted 5.0 percent on Tuesday to 44,500 dong. ($1=20,860 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 pre-tax profit 156.75 billion naira versus 125.62 billion naira
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 0.3 percent y/y at 550.2 million yuan ($80.10 million)
Feb 27 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd was in talks with regulators in Luxemborg and Malta over setting up a new insurance base in one of the countries to service European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.