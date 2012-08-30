Aug 30 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's top insurer, in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item H1 2012 H1 2011

Premiums 4,973,633 4,352,752

Gross profit 1,023,435 665,010

Net profit 741,155 506,323

Shares of the Hanoi-based insurer dipped 0.93 percent to 32,000 dong each at 0225 GMT. ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)