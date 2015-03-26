HONG KONG, March 26 One of Macau's top casino
junket operators, a Vietnamese investment group and Hong Kong
property-to-jewellery conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
will team up to develop a $4 billion casino resort in Vietnam,
companies involved in the project said.
The resort, to be located in the central province of Quang
Nam, is headed by Vietnam-based VinaCapital and will forge ahead
despite a ban on gambling by Vietnamese citizens that has
deterred other big international operators.
Casino operators in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub,
have been shifting to other Asian locales in search of more
lucrative growth prospects as revenues in the southern Chinese
territory have plummeted.
Macau's Suncity confirmed its involvement in the project
while VinaCapital confirmed the participation of Chow Tai Fook
Enterprises, which replied in an email that it had no comment
and was conducting preliminary studies. The government has set a
minimum capital investment of $4 billion for large casino
resorts.
Genting Bhd's Genting Malaysia Berhard pulled out
of the project in 2012 due to the local gambling restrictions,
and Las Vegas Sands Corp Chairman Sheldon Adelson said
he would invest in a multibillion dollar resort in the country
if the prohibition is eased.
The Vietnamese government is mulling changing legislation to
allow local residents to gamble but has yet to come up with a
concrete plan, meaning the casino project may initially rely on
business from tourists and locals with foreign passports.
Vietnam's location, near many Asian capitals and within easy
reach of wealthy Chinese who provide the lion's share of the
region's gaming revenue, gives it the potential for annual
gaming revenues of $3 billion should the laws be loosened,
industry analysts and executives say.
China's crackdown on corruption is keeping wealthy mainland
gamblers away from Macau's 35 casinos, while other Asian
destinations are rolling out the red carpet and offering
anonymity.
Suncity, which lures wealthy gamblers to Macau's glitzy
casinos, arranging credit and accommodation, has been developing
its base in the Philippines, assigning hundreds of local staff
in Manila.
Vietnam's landmark casino project Ho Tram, about two hours
by car from Ho Chi Minh City, has benefited from slowing
revenues in Macau, as have five small Vietnamese properties
which make most of their revenue from Chinese gamblers, say
Vietnamese casino executives.
Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, an affiliate of Chow Tai Fook
Jewellery Group, the world's largest jewellery
retailer by stock market value, has committed to work on casino
resorts in Brisbane, Australia, and South Korea.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edmund Klamann)