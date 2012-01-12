Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
HANOI Jan 12 Following are highlights of a question-and-answer session by Nguyen Van Binh, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, broadcast on Thursday.
BAD DEBT
"Bad debt has increased, and at a high speed recently, but it is under our control."
BANKING CRISIS
"There is no banking crisis in Vietnam."
GOLD
"Vietnamese people are holding 200-300 tonnes of gold."
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and John Ruwitch)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank