HANOI Jan 12 Following are highlights of a question-and-answer session by Nguyen Van Binh, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, broadcast on Thursday.

BAD DEBT

"Bad debt has increased, and at a high speed recently, but it is under our control."

BANKING CRISIS

"There is no banking crisis in Vietnam."

GOLD

"Vietnamese people are holding 200-300 tonnes of gold."

