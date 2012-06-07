HANOI, June 7 More mergers and acquisitions
among Vietnamese banks are expected in the near future as part
of a campaign to restructure the banking system, a deputy
central bank governor said.
Restructuring would be conducted on voluntary basis and
closely monitored by the State Bank of Vietnam, Deputy Governor
Dang Thanh Binh told Reuters, without naming any particular
bank.
"The government and the State Bank are determined in dealing
with weak credit institutions that could threaten the safety of
the banking system," Binh said in written answers sent to
Reuters on Thursday.
Moves to shrink the number of banks in Vietnam and reform
its financial sector may be stalling, which could hurt efforts
to put the country's economy on a solid footing for the long
term.
Many weak banks have been seeking domestic and foreign
investors to help raise their registered capital and improve
operation, Binh said.
"In near future, the market will continue seeing mergers,
acquisitions and takeovers of credit institutions," he said.
In April the central bank has approved in principle the
acquisition of troubled lender Habubank by SHB
, a senior Habubank official has said.
Late last year the State Bank arranged for three weak
lenders to merge, and governor Nguyen Van Binh
has said eight to 10 banks would be merged this year.
The central bank will maintain flexibility in regulating its
monetary policy "to ensure liquidity in the banking sector,
stabilise the exchange rate, gradually cut interest rates," Binh
said, repeating central bank statements made earlier this year.
He said the central bank has now minimised systemic risk by
coordinating with stronger banks to provide liquidity to weaker
banks.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised on Wednesday
Vietnam's outlook to stable from negative, citing fewer risks to
macroeconomic and financial stability.
The agency said indicators including credit growth, foreign
exchange reserves, and domestic currency interest rates have
improved over the past 18 months.
The central bank may cut the ceiling rate on dong deposits
by another 2 percentage points to 9 percent later this year to
help boost lending and spur economic growth, a state-run
newspaper said last Friday, as policymakers across Asia eye
fresh stimulus to combat the global downturn.
The central bank has cut the ceiling on dong deposit rates
three times so far this year, having lowered the highest rate
banks could pay depositors to 11 percent after inflation had
eased. The latest move had been in effect since May 28.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh and Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by
Eric Meijer)