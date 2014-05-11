* Vietnamese PM complains of slander, violations by China
* Both countries accuse each other of ramming ships
* ASEAN summit avoids antagonising Beijing
By Paul Mooney
YANGON, May 11 Vietnam's prime minister told
southeast Asian leaders on Sunday that China was slandering his
country and committing dangerous violations in disputed waters,
but the 10-nation ASEAN group refrained from criticising Beijing
in a summit communique.
Tensions rose in the resource-rich South China Sea last week
after China positioned a giant oil rig in an area also claimed
by Vietnam. Each country accused the other of ramming its ships
near the disputed Paracel Islands.
Hundreds of Vietnamese rallied in the country's biggest
cities on Sunday to denounce China, in rare protests that looked
likely to prolong the tense stand-off.
Speaking to fellow leaders of the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations at a summit in Myanmar, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung said Vietnam had acted with "utmost restraint" and used all
means of dialogue to request China remove the rig.
"But until now, China not only hasn't responded to Vietnam's
rightful request but also slandered and blamed Vietnam while
increasing their violations, which are becoming more dangerous
and serious," he said, in his strongest comments yet on the
crisis.
China has accused Vietnam of intentionally colliding with
its ships in the South China Sea, after Vietnam asserted that
Chinese vessels used water cannon and rammed eight of its
vessels at the weekend near an oil rig.
ASEAN, a loose grouping that relies on unanimous consensus
to reach decisions, faced a test of unity at the summit as some
members expressed alarm over China's growing assertiveness and
pushed for a strong statement.
The group's foreign ministers voiced "serious concerns" on
Saturday over the naval clashes between Vietnam and China and
its top official urged Beijing to step up efforts to advance
talks on maritime security.
ASEAN, however, appeared unwilling to risk antagonising
China, which exerts huge political and economic influence over
much of the region. Neither Myanmar President Thein Sein's
opening speech nor the final statement of the summit on Sunday
touched on the China-Vietnam dispute.
Dung urged ASEAN and other nations to "support the legal and
legitimate requirements of Vietnam."
China's foreign ministry, in a statement late on Saturday,
said the issue was not "a problem between China and ASEAN" and
that it opposed certain member states trying to use it to sow
discord. That was an apparent reference to Vietnam and the
Philippines, two of the most vocal countries on the South China
Sea dispute.
"The Chinese side is always opposed to certain countries'
attempts to use the South Sea issue to harm the overall
friendship and cooperation between China and the ASEAN," it
said.
China was ready to work with ASEAN to continue implementing
the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China
Sea, a statement that was agreed in 2002 to try to manage
tensions in the seas, the ministry added.
China has begun official talks with ASEAN to establish
maritime conduct rules for the South China Sea, but argues that
territorial disputes should be discussed on a bilateral basis.
It claims the entire South China Sea, putting it in conflict
with Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei. The
last four are ASEAN members.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing and Nguyen
Phuong Linh in Hanoi; editing by Stuart Grudgings and Mark
Trevelyan)