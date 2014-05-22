GLOBAL MARKETS-Protectionism worry drags on stocks, dollar hits 6-week low
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
(Corrects spelling of interview in headline)
TOKYO May 22 Vietnam wants a peaceful settlement to a territorial row with China that flared up after Beijing deployed an oil rig to disputed waters in the South China Sea, and is closely following a case brought by the Philippines to an arbitration tribunal in The Hague in a separate maritime row with China, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said on Thursday.
In an interview with Reuters, Dam repeated Hanoi's demand that China withdraw the oil rig from waters that Vietnam considers its own, but said Vietnam was not setting a deadline for meeting its demand.
"Like in any dialogue ... we do not raise the question of a deadline," said Dam, who is in Japan to attend a conference on the future of Asia.
Dam also said Hanoi was committed to taking any steps needed to protect the interests of foreign investors and businesses after a flare-up of anti-Chinese violence last week sparked by Chinese state oil company CNOOC's deployment of the oil rig 240 km (150 miles) off the coast of Vietnam.
Beijing's move was the latest confrontation between China and some of its neighbours over the potentially oil-and-gas rich South China Sea. (Reporting by Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Transcanada Corp has secured shippers' commitment for a pipeline associated with Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas' pending Pacific NorthWest liquefied natural gas terminal in western Canada and will seek early construction, the company said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 20 Dayton Power & Light, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, will close two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio by June 2018, the company announced on Monday.