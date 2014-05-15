TAIPEI May 15 A steel plant owned by Formosa Plastics Group, Taiwan's biggest investor in Vietnam, was attacked by rioters overnight, Taiwanese media reported on Thursday.

Hundreds of rioters broke into the plant in Tnh Hà Tnh province before the Vietnamese military and police stepped in, Taiwan's Commercial Times reported.

Officials from Formosa Plastics were not immediately available for comment.

Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories and rampaged through industrial zones in the south of the country in an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam, officials said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)