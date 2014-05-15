UPDATE 1-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. crude storage
* U.S. oil output up 8 pct since mid-2016 to over 9.1 million bpd
TAIPEI May 15 A steel plant owned by Formosa Plastics Group, Taiwan's biggest investor in Vietnam, was attacked by rioters overnight, Taiwanese media reported on Thursday.
Hundreds of rioters broke into the plant in Tnh Hà Tnh province before the Vietnamese military and police stepped in, Taiwan's Commercial Times reported.
Officials from Formosa Plastics were not immediately available for comment.
Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories and rampaged through industrial zones in the south of the country in an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam, officials said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)
* U.S. oil output up 8 pct since mid-2016 to over 9.1 million bpd
March 21 South Dakota authorities are investigating an act of vandalism at the Dakota Access pipeline, a day after the project owner said oil could begin flowing through the pipeline soon, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Wastewater from households, industries and agriculture should not be seen as a problem but a valuable resource which could help meet the demands for water, energy and nutrients from a growing global population, a U.N. water expert said.