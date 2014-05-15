TAIPEI May 15 Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group said on Thursday its steel plant in Vietnam was attacked and set on fire by rioters on Wednesday, the latest company hit by mounting tensions between Vietnam and mainland China.

One of its Chinese worker died and 90 others were injured, it said in a statement, adding that its Vietnamese and Taiwanese workers were not attacked.

Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories and rampaged through industrial zones in the south of the country in an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Michael Urquhart)