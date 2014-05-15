SHANGHAI May 16 China's foreign minister
condemned Vietnam in an urgent phone call with the Southeast
Asian country's deputy prime minister over anti-Chinese protests
that have killed up to 21 people, the official Xinhua news
agency reported on Friday.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Vietnamese Deputy Prime
Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh in the
call on Thursday night that "Vietnam bears unshirkable
responsibility for the violent attacks against Chinese companies
and nationals", the report said.
China also sent a working group, led by Assistant Foreign
Minister Liu Jianchao, to Vietnam on Thursday to deal with the
aftermath of the riots, Xinhua said.
Wang demanded Vietnam take resolute and effective measures
immediately to stop violence and ensure the safety of the lives
and property of Chinese nationals and companies there.
Anti-China riots broke out this week in Vietnam, killing up
to 21 people. Factories perceived to have been Chinese-owned
were also set alight after China towed a giant oil rig into
waters claimed by both nations.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Paul Tait)