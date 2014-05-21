(Adds quotes, details, paragraphs 3, 5-14)
By Rosemarie Francisco
MANILA May 22 Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen
Tan Dung said his government was considering various "defence
options" against China, including legal action, following the
deployment of a Chinese oil rig to disputed waters in the South
China Sea.
Dung's comments, given in a written response to questions
from Reuters, are the first time he has suggested Vietnam would
take legal measures, a threat that is likely to infuriate
Beijing.
"Vietnam is considering various defence options, including
legal actions in accordance with international law," Dung said
in an email sent while on a visit to Manila late on Wednesday.
He did not elaborate on the other options being considered.
"I wish to underscore that Vietnam will resolutely defend
its sovereignty and legitimate interests because territorial
sovereignty, including sovereignty of its maritime zones and
islands, is sacred," he said.
In late March, the Philippines submitted a case to an
arbitration tribunal in The Hague, challenging China's claims to
the South China Sea. It was the first time Beijing has been
subjected to international legal scrutiny over the waters.
Beijing has refused to participate in the case and warned
Manila that its submission would seriously damage ties.
Anti-Chinese violence flared in Vietnam last week after
a $1 billion deepwater rig owned by China's state-run CNOOC oil
company was parked 240 km (150 miles) off the coast of Vietnam.
Hanoi says the rig is in its 200-nautical mile exclusive
economic zone and on its continental shelf. China has said the
rig was operating completely within its waters.
The move was the latest in a series of confrontations
between China and some of its neighbours. Washington has
responded with sharpened rhetoric towards Beijing, describing a
pattern of "provocative" actions by China.
On Wednesday, Dung said Vietnam and the Philippines were
determined to oppose Chinese infringement of their territorial
waters, calling on the world to condemn China's actions in a
rare public show of unity against Beijing.
Manila is seeking a ruling from the Permanent Court of
Arbitration to confirm its right to exploit the waters in its
exclusive economic zone as allowed under the U.N. Convention on
the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
A ruling against China could prompt other claimants to
challenge Beijing, experts have said.
But any ruling would effectively be unenforceable because
there is no body under UNCLOS to police such decisions, legal
experts said.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
displaying its reach on official maps with a so-called nine-dash
line that stretches deep into the maritime heart of Southeast
Asia. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have claims to parts of the potentially energy-rich waters.
The spat between Vietnam and China is the worst breakdown in
shaky but important ties between the two Communist states since
a brief but bloody border war in 1979.
