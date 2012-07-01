HANOI, July 1 Hundreds of Vietnamese
demonstrated in Hanoi on Sunday against China's moves to
strengthen its claim to disputed islands in the South China Sea
and its invitation to oil firms to bid for blocks in offshore
areas that Vietnam claims as its territory.
The authorities in Vietnam rarely allow public
demonstrations and some bloggers said security forces had warned
them against attending the rally, but the police made no attempt
to disperse people, Nguyen Quang A, one of the protesters said.
"We want to raise people's awareness of China's wrongful
moves recently, and we have received applause from people in the
streets," he said.
The authorities tolerated a series of protests over China's
territorial claims from June to August last year before the
government put an end to them.
CNOOC, the parent of New York- and Hong Kong-listed
CNOOC Ltd, issued a tender last Saturday to invite
foreign companies to jointly develop nine blocks in the western
part of the South China Sea.
Vietnam has called this move illegal because the blocks
encroach on what it claims are its territorial waters.
"The area that the China National Offshore Oil Corporation
announced to open for international bidding lies entirely within
Vietnam's 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone and
continental shelf in accordance with the 1982 United Nations
Convention on the Law of the Sea," Vietnamese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said on June 26.
"It is absolutely not a disputed area," he said.
Vietnam state oil and gas group Petrovietnam has said one of
the nine blocks offered for bidding by CNOOC is just 37 nautical
miles (69 km) from the southern province of Binh Thuan's Phu Quy
island.
It said it has been exploring for oil and gas with Exxon
Mobil Corp of the United States, Russia's Gazprom
and India's ONGC Videsh in most of the
blocks offered by CNOOC.
Hanoi has also denounced a move by China to change the
administrative status of Sansha City as a way of enforcing its
claims to several largely uninhabited islands, including the
Paracels and Spratlys.
