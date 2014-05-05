(Adds Chinese comment, background)
By Nguyen Phuong Linh
HANOI May 5 Vietnam has condemned as illegal
the operation of a Chinese deepwater drilling rig in what
Vietnam says is its territorial water in the South China Sea and
told China's state-run oil company to remove it.
China said the rig was operating completely within its
waters.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, rejecting rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.
The rival claims have raised fears of conflict.
The Maritime Safety Administration of China (MSAC) announced
on its website on Saturday that all vessels should keep one mile
(1.6 km) away from the rig, called the Haiyang Shiyou 981.
The $1 billion rig is owned by China's state-run CNOOC oil
company and it had been drilling south of Hong Kong.
On Sunday, Vietnam's Foreign Ministry spokesman objected to
the Chinese announcement, saying the coordinates of the oil rig
put it in Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and on its
continental shelf, about 120 nautical miles off its coast.
The spokesman, Le Hai Binh, said in a statement Vietnam
"resolutely opposed", the Chinese company's drilling.
"All activities of foreign countries in Vietnam's waters
without Vietnam's permission are illegal and worthless," Binh
said.
Vietnam's state energy company PetroVietnam sent a letter to
CNOOC on Sunday saying it strongly objected to China's action
and "insisted CNOOC stop immediately the illegal activities and
pull Haiyang Shiyou 981 out of Vietnam's waters".
But despite Vietnam's objections, MSAC on Monday expanded
the prohibited area around the rig to a three-mile (4.8 km)
radius.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, asked
about Vietnam's protest, said the rig was operating "completely
within the waters of China's Paracel Islands". She declined to
elaborate.
The Paracel Islands are a frequent source of tension between
China and Vietnam in the South China Sea. Vietnam has accused
China of using aggressive means to intimidate its fishermen near
the islands.
CNOOC, China's top offshore oil producer, in 2012 invited
foreign companies to jointly develop nine blocks in the western
part of the South China Sea, which Vietnam said was illegal
because the blocks overlap its territorial waters.
China and the 10 countries of the Association of South East
Asian Nations are trying to negotiate a code of conduct to ease
tension in the South China Sea.
The South China Sea holds about 11 billion barrels of oil
and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in proven and
probable reserves, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
It is also rich in fish and crossed by important shipping
lanes.
(Additional reporting by Judy Hua and Ben Blanchard in Beijing;
Editing by Michael Perry and Robert Birsel)