(Adds comments by Chinese General Fang Fenghui and U.S.
official)
By Phil Stewart and David Alexander
WASHINGTON May 15 A top Chinese general on
Thursday defended the deployment of an oil rig that has inflamed
tensions in the disputed South China Sea and triggered deadly
protests in Vietnam, blaming Hanoi and saying China cannot
afford to "lose an inch" of territory.
General Fang Fenghui also pointed blame at U.S. President
Barack Obama's strategic "pivot" to Asia as Vietnam and China
grapple with one of the worst breakdowns in relations since the
neighbors fought a brief border war in 1979.
Anti-China riots in Vietnam erupted after China's towing of
an oil rig into waters claimed by both countries. Up to 21
people have been killed and a huge foreign steel project has
been set ablaze.
Fang said some Asian nations had seized on Obama's vows to
rebalance military and diplomatic assets to Asia as an
opportunity to create trouble in the South and East China Seas.
Fang, chief of the general staff of the Chinese People's
Liberation Army, said in Washington that the oil-drilling rig
was operating in China's territorial waters, activity he vowed
to protect.
A U.S. official said Vice President Joe Biden told the
visiting Chinese army chief that Beijing's actions in the
maritime disputes were "dangerous and provocative."
Standing at the Pentagon alongside the top U.S. military
officer, General Martin Dempsey, Fang said Vietnam was at fault
for stirring up trouble by dispatching ships in an attempt to
"disrupt" Chinese drilling activity.
"I think it's quite clear ... who is conducting normal
activity and who is disrupting it," Fang said, speaking through
an interpreter.
Alarmed at China's military rise and growing assertiveness,
Vietnam has broadened its military relationships in recent
years, most notably with Cold War-era patron Russia but also
with the United States.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, rejecting rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei. In the East China Sea,
Beijing is locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with Japan.
Speaking about regional tensions, Fang said Beijing did not
create trouble, but was also unafraid of it and suggested China
was ready to defend its territorial integrity.
"Territory which has passed down by our ancestors into the
hands of our generation - we cannot afford to lose an inch," he
said.
Dempsey did not explicitly criticize China but left no doubt
about his concerns over the growing regional tensions.
Asked whether China was behaving provocatively in the
dispute with Vietnam and whether he saw the risk of conflict in
the region increasing, Dempsey said: "We spoke about the fact
that the use of military assets to resolve disputes is
provocative and it does increase risk."
"We had a rich discussion about what exactly is the status
quo and who has been seeking to change it," Dempsey said.
