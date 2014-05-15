WASHINGTON May 15 China's actions in maritime
disputes with its neighbors in the South China Sea are straining
U.S.-China relations and raise questions on whether Washington
can work together with Beijing in Asia and on bilateral issues,
a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
Washington is in close contact with the Vietnamese
government on "how most effectively to manage" Hanoi's standoff
with Beijing after China towed an oil rig into seas claimed by
both countries, the official told Reuters.
Vice President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials told
visiting Chinese General Fang Fenghui, chief of the general
staff of China's army, that Beijing's behavior in the maritime
disputes was "dangerous and provocative" and must stop, the
official said.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom)