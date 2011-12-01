(Adds comments on import plan)
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI Dec 1 Vietnam plans to reduce its
coal exports next year by 18.2 percent from this year's
projected shipments to 13.5 million tonnes, a senior official in
top coal miner Vinacomin was quoted on Thursday as saying.
Vietnam is a net coal exporter but it is expected to turn
into an importer by 2015, when a series of thermal power plants
start operation. It has already started reducing exports to save
supplies for domestic consumption.
Annual exports will fall to 8 million tonnes in 2013 and
between 4 million and 5 million tonnes a year from 2015, based
on an Industry and Trade Ministry masterplan, Vinacomin Chairman
Tran Xuan Hoa told the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.
Annual imports would be 5 million tonnes from 2015, Hoa
said.
Hoa could not be reached on Thursday for comments.
Vietnam has imported coal from Australia and has been
looking to buy from Russia.
In June, Vietnam received 9,570 tonnes of its first thermal
coal shipment from Indonesia, officials said.
Japan's Marubeni Corp has agreed in principle to
sell Vinacomin up to 2 million tonnes of Australian or
Indonesian coal a year and hopes shipments can start in 2015-16.
Two sources at Vinacomin said on Thursday the group did not
have specific annual import targets until 2015, but small
imports will take place.
"We do not have a plan for coal imports next year," a
Vinacomin executive said.
"Our subsidiaries may import small volumes in preparation
for future imports and that's not our plan... Maybe they will
look at nearby suppliers to buy coal," he said without naming
any buyers.
By allowing such imports, Vinacomin wanted its subsidiaries
to become familiar with the process, another source said.
Hoa said Vietnam could still maintain its exports if the
price was in line with global prices.
"In the long run, if our coal prices follow international
prices, it is beneficial for the southern region to import coal,
while the northern region will run production to meet its demand
and export will be more efficient," he told the daily.
Quang Ninh province in the north is Vietnam's main coal
mining and processing zone.
The northern Red River basin is also believed to contain
significant coal reserves but they are mostly untapped as the
region is the country's largest rice growing area after the
Mekong Delta in the south.
Vietnam exported 15.11 million tonnes of coal between
January and November, down 12.3 percent from the same period
last year, government statistics show.
