HANOI, Oct 31 State oil and gas group
Petrovietnam has bid for $1.5 billion of ConocoPhillips
oil assets in the South China Sea, a senior Petrovietnam
official said, its first formal move for the stakes in the
disputed waters.
The Hanoi-based group plans to do its utmost to acquire the
assets, Nguyen Tien Dung, Petrovietnam's Deputy Chief Executive
Officer, told Reuters on Monday.
"The investment is in our country, so we are determined,
with our largest possible efforts, to buy," Dung said.
Barclays Capital is the adviser for the bid, a source with
knowledge of the deal said.
ConocoPhillips owns a 23.25 percent stake in a complex of
four fields in block 15-1.
The three oilfields and one gas field include the Su Tu Den
and Su Tu Vang oilfields and two other fields that have not
begun operations, according to Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC),
one of the owners of the block.
Petrovietnam already owns half of block 15-1. KNOC has 14.2
percent, South Korea's SK Corp 9 percent and Monaco's Geopetrol
3.5 percent.
A KNOC official said last week that the South Korean
state-run firm had made no decision yet on whether or not to
consider buying ConocoPhillips' stake and will decide based on
the price made by the successful bidder.
The U.S. company also owns 36 percent of the Rang Dong
oilfield in block 15-2 in the Cuu Long basin and 16.3 percent in
the Nam Con Son gas pipeline project.
In July, Petrovietnam's CEO said the company may buy the
ConocoPhillips oil and gas interests in the South China Sea to
help protect Hanoi's territorial claims, adding that the U.S.
energy firm may sell the assets as it was scaling back its
presence, possibly as part of a restructuring.
Energy assets are a touchy subject in the disputed waters.
U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp recently said it had
discovered hydrocarbons in August off central Vietnam, in an
area also claimed by China.
China on Monday warned foreign energy firms against
exploration in the disputed South China Sea.
RUSSIANS EXPANDING IN VIETNAM
Dung said that Russian oil and gas firms are also expanding
their presence in the Southeast Asia country, with three
operating firms -- Gazprom , Zarubezhneft and LUKOIL
-- while TNK-BP is now in the process of taking over
assets newly acquired from its shareholder BP Plc .
"This is a good trend," he added.
British-Russian joint venture TNK-BP will make its
official presence in Vietnam within a few weeks, said Dung.
TNK-BP said on Oct. 19 its subsidiary, TNK Vietnam, had
received the investment license from Vietnam's Ministry of
Investment and Trade to operate offshore gas Block 06.1, part of
the Nam Con Son Integrated Gas to Power Project.
"Our company sees Vietnam as a very prospective market and
will continue to review opportunities for deepening our presence
in the country," Maxim Barsky, the deputy chief executive of
TNK-BP who will leave his post on Nov. 1 after overseeing its
foreign expansion campaign, said in the statement.
Russia's third-largest oil company said it had acquired from
BP a 35 percent stake in the offshore gas and condensate
production Block 06.1, which contains the Lan Tay and Lan Do gas
condensate fields.
Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL recently said it had
acquired the Hanoi Trough 02 block offshore the northern city of
Hai Phong from Quad Energy.
The firm would drill three wells by early next year and 12
locations could have promising oil deposits, Aleksander Nekhaev,
Director of Lukoil Overseas Vietnam, said in Hanoi.
Gazprom, the world's largest natural gas company, has
established a joint venture with Petrovietnam -- Vietgazprom --
which now explores five fields offshore Vietnam, the joint
venture said on its website (www.vgp.zargaz.ru).
Vietsovpetro, a joint venture between Russian state-run
Zarubezhneft and Petrovietnam, has said it will extend
cooperation to 20 more years, though its annual oil production
will dip to a steady level of 6.0-6.1 million tonnes from next
year, slightly below the expected 2011 output of 6.31 million
tonnes (126,719 bpd).
