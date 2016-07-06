HANOI, July 6 Vietnam, the world's fifth largest
garment exporter, will import 1.2 million tonnes of cotton this
year, up about 19 percent from 2015, to meet rising demand from
its textile industry while domestic output is insignificant, an
industry official said on Wednesday.
Most of the imported cotton will come from the United
States, which has been Vietnam's top supplier of the raw
material, followed by India, Brazil and Australia, Vice Chairman
Nguyen Son of the Vietnam Cotton and Spinning Association told
Reuters.
Vietnam's exports of textiles and garments, the country's
second-biggest cash earner after smart phones, are projected to
jump 36 percent this year to $31 billion, according to the trade
ministry.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Robert Birsel)