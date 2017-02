HANOI Oct 18 The State Bank of Vietnam said on Tuesday it would continue with tight monetary policies in 2012-2015, and projected annual credit growth of between 15 percent and 17 percent in the period.

The country's money supply is likely to expand 14 percent to 16 percent a year in the next four years, the central bank said in a report. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)