* Vietnam offers two cargoes of new crude for H2 Oct loading

* Chim Sao to be priced on dated Brent (Adds comments from Premier Oil)

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Vietnam has offered Chim Sao crude for loading in October, its second new grade in two months, as it reverses a slide in exports with new and expanded production that could make it Southeast Asia's second-largest exporter by 2012.

Chim Sao is the first crude that will be priced on the dated Brent marker at the start of production, in line with a gradual shift by Asia-Pacific producers toward the global benchmark and away from regional ones.

"Brent pricing is used as it is more and more becoming the worldwide marker and is increasingly being used in Asia," a spokeswoman from field operator Britain's Premier Oil said in an email.

"Principals of the crude were strong on this issue," a source familiar with the matter said, referring to equity holders of the oilfield.

Petrovietnam was also keen to try pricing its crude on dated Brent, the source said.

Vietnam prices all its crudes, except Bunga Orkid, Kekwa and Rong Doi condensate, on the Minas formula, an average of the price assessments from Platts and RIM.

It was mulling a change in the pricing formula for its crude to partly dated Brent, following Malaysia, as both nations seek a more liquid benchmark in line with international crude prices.

FIRST OIL IN END-SEPT

Premier Oil holds a 53.125 percent equity stake in Chim Sao, or Block 12W in Nam Con Son Basin, about 400 kilometres southeast of Ho Chi Minh City. The offshore field is expected to see first oil at the end of September, trade sources said.

Chim Sao, which has reserves of more than 50 million barrels, will produce around 25,000 barrels per day of crude at its peak. Australian energy firm Santos holds a 31.875 percent share while PetroVietnam has 15 percent.

The crude has an API gravity of 38-39 degrees with 0.03 percent sulphur, Premier Oil said.

Vietnam's state oil marketer PV Oil issued a document offering the first two cargoes of Chim Sao crude for October loading, trade sources said.

PV Oil plans to sell two 250,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading on Oct. 17-29, they said.

Bids will be accepted until Sept. 13 and will remain valid until Sept. 15.

"This is not a tender but sales will be by direct negotiation through requests for offers," the Premier Oil official said. (Editing by Miral Fahmy and James Jukwey)