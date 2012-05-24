SINGAPORE May 24 PV Trans, the transportation
arm of Petrovietnam, plans to charter some tankers to store Bach
Ho crude following an outage at the country's sole refinery,
trade sources said on Thursday.
The sudden surge in Bach Ho exports has dampened sentiment
in Asia's sweet crude market as it added to unsold supply
accumulated in previous months amid weak demand from refiners
due to poor naphtha cracks. Demand from Japanese utilities,
which burn Bach Ho at their power plants, was also weak as peak
summer electricity consumption has yet to kick in.
PV Trans is looking to charter two Aframaxes or three medium
range-sized tankers on a spot basis, one of the sources said,
adding that these can store 900,000-1.2 million barrels of
crude.
PV Oil, the trading arm of Petrovietnam, is expected to have
close to 2 million barrels of Bach Ho crude for sale in May
after the country's 130,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) Dung Quat
refinery was unexpectedly shut from mid-May, the sources said.
Their estimate was based on Bach Ho daily production at
130,000-135,000 barrels.
The company has so far sold seven cargoes to load in June
and July to Shell, Mitsui, Petrosummit,
Itochu, Glencore and Gunvor, sources said, but it had
difficulty selling the May supply as it was too prompt.
"Quite a few cargoes are in the hands of the traders," a
trader said, noting that demand was weak as end users would have
bought these cargoes directly.
PV Oil may offer the May cargoes on a cost-and-freight basis
to cover its storage costs, he added.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ron Popeski)