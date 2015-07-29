HANOI, July 29 Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves excluding gold at the end of this month will have reached $37 billion, up from last year's record $36 billion, a state-run newspaper cited the country's central bank governor on Wednesday as saying.

"If we include other items like gold and deposits in foreign currencies by the State Treasury and credit institutions at the State Bank of Vietnam, it is about $40 billion," Nguyen Van Binh was quoted in a Saigon Times newspaper in an online report as saying.

Binh's comment came after Vietnam devalued the dong currency twice this year by a combined 2 percent. Last December, the central bank said dong depreciation would be less than 2 percent for the whole of 2015.

