* Dollar bonds on the cards as yields sink to record lows
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, Aug 29 (IFR) - Vietnam's top commercial banks are
considering their first US dollar offerings since 2012 at a time
when the country's sovereign bonds have soared to record levels.
In recent weeks, debt bankers have been spending more time
in Vietnam, while at least four Vietnamese lenders have had
their credit ratings affirmed or received their first global
credit score.
A Singapore-based banker said he had received reverse
enquiries from global US-based emerging-market funds on
government-linked Vietnamese banks, a sign that investors are
ready to go down the credit curve for higher yields.
"We are in discussions with Vietnamese banks, and they like
the idea given that the market has rallied, including the
sovereign," said the banker. "We're speaking to the top
lenders."
A prospective issue from a major Vietnamese bank is likely
to attract widespread investor interest at a time when
record-low yields across the developed world are pushing many
global funds into emerging markets.
Those fund flows have driven Asian sovereign yields to
record lows. Vietnam's $1 billion 4.8 percent November 2024, the
sovereign's most recent offshore bond, was last week trading at
a yield of 3.57 percent, the lowest since it was issued nearly
two years ago. Its $1 billion 6.75 percent January 2020 was also
trading at a record 2.88 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Bankers and investors have said B1/BB-/B+ rated Vietnam
Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank)
is a possible candidate, given that it has US$250m of
bonds maturing in May 2017 and may consider refinancing the
notes offshore. S&P affirmed its rating on August 11.
JSC Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
received a first-time issuer rating of B1 from Moody's in July.
Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development
of Vietnam (BIDV) is in talks with banks for a
potential US dollar issue, but a banker close to the issuer has
said a mandate from last year for an offshore debt issue has
expired due to a lengthy approval process. S&P affirmed BIDV's
respective B+ and B long-term and short-term issuer credit
ratings this month.
Vietinbank and BIDV are among the country's largest lenders,
alongside Vietcombank, the biggest in terms of market value.
Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank
(Techcombank), one of the biggest privately owned
lenders, also had its BB- S&P rating affirmed in August.
"We certainly think we should see some deals in the short
term," said Moody's analyst Eugene Tarzimanov. "We expect US
dollar issuance to pick up because we think the banks will want
to continue their growth story."
Vietnam, meanwhile, met investors through a non-deal
roadshow in March via BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC and Standard Chartered. A roadshow was in the works but was
subsequently cancelled, one source said.
Expectations that these lenders could raise US dollar debt
for the first time since Vietinbank's foray to the international
markets in May 2012 come as these banks face increasing demand
for US dollars from local exporters and businesses. GDP growth
hit 6.7 percent last year, the fastest since 2007.
Bank credit has been rising even faster, with loan books at
Vietnamese banks up 25% in 2015, according to Moody's.
"Senior unsecured bonds are an attractive means of funding
because they are less restrictive than the bilateral sources
they've been using for special lending programmes, and could
provide potentially higher margins even though the cost of
funding is not necessarily cheaper," said Tarzimanov.
Non-performing loans, which had plagued the banking system
for years, dropped dramatically. The NPL ratio fell to 2.58
percent in June from 2.78 percent in May, according the State
Bank of Vietnam, a far cry from 17.2 percent as recently as
2012.
Risk and return
Global EM funds recorded unprecedented inflows in July, as the
UK's Brexit vote pushed more investors out of developed markets.
The scale of the EM rally, however, has raised concerns that
investors are not receiving enough returns for the risks they
are taking.
Even if Vietinbank were to attempt a US dollar offering, a
banker familiar with the discussions expressed concern that the
potential yield on a new issue could already be too tight for
investors to accept. The bank's 2017s were trading at a record
high of 103.06/103.14 last Friday, yielding 3.59/3.49 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"These bonds are trading so tight that investors may not
think that a little over 3 percent is attractive for a Single B
name," the banker said.
Banks will pay more than the sovereign, but are far from
being risk free. Many have depleted their Tier 1 capitals to
fuel high growth and local Tier 2 issues are on the cards as
they look to replenish capital ratios.
Vietnamese banks operate under Basel I and are subject to a
minimum 9 percent total capital adequacy ratio and a minimum 4.5
percent Tier 1 ratio. Last year, the T1 ratios of BIDV,
Vietinbank and Vietcombank's stood at 5.8 percent, 7.6 percent
and 9.04 percent, respectively.
"There certainly are elevated credit risks in these banks
because of shrinking capital buffers and asset quality
challenges," said Tarzimanov.
"Investors would be interested to find out how the issuers
plan to raise capital. A lot of government-linked banks have
announced capital-raising plans or are thinking of it, so a
successful execution would be credit positive for these banks."
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve
Garton)