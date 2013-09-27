Electronics retailer hhgregg files for bankruptcy
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Vietnam Airlines has agreed to buy 19 Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners valued at more than $4 billion at list prices, according to people familiar with the matter.
The order is in addition to the airline's existing orders for eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the sources said. All of the airline's 787s, including the new jets, will be powered by General Electric Co engines, the sources said. GE already is a significant supplier to the airline.
Boeing declined to comment.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Extended Stay America announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares