HANOI Oct 29 National carrier Vietnam Airlines has placed an order for General Electric (GE) engines to power its Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners in a deal worth around $1.7 billion, a source with knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.

The airline has placed an order for 40 engines, which will be installed on the 787s to be delivered by 2015, Vietnam Airlines and GE said in a joint statement on Monday, without disclosing the value of the deal.

A Vietnam Airlines spokesman declined to comment on the value of the transaction.