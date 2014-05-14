UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 14 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2014 2013 Month April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept April Units 10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 8,002 Y/y pct 26.4 21.7 60.8 21.4 33.6 8.3 15.0 20.2 34.0 NOTES: Car sales in Vietnam this year could rise 14 percent from last year to 125,000 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. Sales in the January-April period rose 28.4 percent from a year earlier to 34,284 units, the report said. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 21 members. Toyota retained its top position in April sales, a position it has been holding since September 2012. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources