Oct 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

2014 2013 Month Sept Aug July June May April March Sept Units 12,940 10,991 11,173 10,853 9,849 10,116 9,313 8,466 Y/y pct 53.0 51.9 36.0 31.7 20.0 26.4 21.7 20.2

NOTES:

Sales in the first nine months of 2014 jumped 34 percent from the same period last year to 90,108 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. Its data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles manufactured by 21 members.

Car sales in Vietnam this year could rise 32 percent from 2013 to 145,000 units, VAMA said, revising its previous forecast of 130,000.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, leads the sales tally as of September, followed by Toyota. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)